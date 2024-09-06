H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) PT Raised to C$12.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$11.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.35.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$8.47 and a 12 month high of C$10.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.30. The stock has a market cap of C$2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.68, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

