H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) PT Raised to C$12.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$11.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.35.
H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.
