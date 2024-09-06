H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$11.00 to C$12.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust traded as high as C$10.64 and last traded at C$10.64, with a volume of 7085 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.53.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$11.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.35.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.68, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.97.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

