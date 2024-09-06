Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $18.89 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report released on Monday, September 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $18.89 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $18.95. The consensus estimate for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ current full-year earnings is $16.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Q4 2025 earnings at $5.47 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

Shares of HII opened at $270.93 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $199.11 and a twelve month high of $299.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,312,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $600,387,000 after buying an additional 15,798 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 914,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,247,000 after purchasing an additional 126,654 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 732,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,458,000 after purchasing an additional 215,362 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 638,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $157,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 521,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $128,443,000 after purchasing an additional 40,942 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

