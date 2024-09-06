IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Down 4.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) were down 4.4% on Thursday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $11.00. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the stock. IGM Biosciences traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.94. Approximately 10,669 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 301,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IGMS. Truist Financial lowered their target price on IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.63.

In other IGM Biosciences news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $31,563.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,850.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 15,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $211,848.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,164 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $31,563.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,361 shares of company stock worth $259,064 in the last quarter. Insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 10.8% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,088,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,452,000 after acquiring an additional 397,311 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 19.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,888,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,520,000 after buying an additional 628,001 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 3.4% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,072,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,649,000 after buying an additional 100,936 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 3.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 164,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 126.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 60,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $605.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.54.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.75 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 119.02% and a negative net margin of 7,571.35%. Analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

