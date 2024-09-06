InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:ICAP) Shares Down 0.3%

InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:ICAP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.02 and last traded at $26.10. 6,205 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 10,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.18.

InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $55.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.82.

About InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF

(Get Free Report)

The InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (ICAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to global stocks that pay dividends during normal market conditions. The fund seeks to maximize income and pursue total return. ICAP was launched on Dec 29, 2021 and is managed by InfraCap.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.