Infrastructure India (LON:IIP) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.13

Infrastructure India's stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.11 ($0.00). Infrastructure India shares last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00), with a volume of 0 shares traded.

Infrastructure India Stock Down 81.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £136,416.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.97.

Infrastructure India Company Profile

Infrastructure India PLC seeks to invest in infrastructure projects with a focus on the energy and transport sectors. It seeks to invest in India.

