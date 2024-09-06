Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Receives $44.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens started coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of INO opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.89. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $14.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 99.51% and a negative net margin of 16,238.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.56) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $184,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5,943.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 37,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

