Insider Buying: Aviva plc (LON:AV) Insider Buys 6,250 Shares of Stock

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Free Report) insider Amanda Blanc bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 499 ($6.56) per share, with a total value of £31,187.50 ($41,009.20).

Amanda Blanc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 27th, Amanda Blanc bought 15,000 shares of Aviva stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 495 ($6.51) per share, with a total value of £74,250 ($97,633.14).

Aviva Stock Performance

Aviva stock opened at GBX 486.80 ($6.40) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 488.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 479.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.09, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.17. Aviva plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 366 ($4.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 510.20 ($6.71). The company has a market capitalization of £12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1,058.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.93.

Aviva Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.90 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,391.30%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AV shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Aviva from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 572 ($7.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 545 ($7.17) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 518.50 ($6.82).

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

See Also

