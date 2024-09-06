Insider Selling: SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) CFO Sells 33,334 Shares of Stock

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) CFO Anthony George Evers sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $51,334.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 261,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,848.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anthony George Evers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 31st, Anthony George Evers sold 83 shares of SurgePays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $249.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Anthony George Evers sold 2,000 shares of SurgePays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $6,000.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Anthony George Evers sold 2,000 shares of SurgePays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $6,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Anthony George Evers sold 36,667 shares of SurgePays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $110,367.67.

NASDAQ:SURG opened at $1.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 7.38. SurgePays, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The firm has a market cap of $27.65 million, a P/E ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92.

SurgePays ( NASDAQ:SURG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.49). SurgePays had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $15.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 million. Equities analysts expect that SurgePays, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of SurgePays from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in SurgePays by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SurgePays during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SurgePays by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 505,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 38,195 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in SurgePays during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in SurgePays by 3,541.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 58,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 56,527 shares in the last quarter. 6.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SurgePays, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities.

