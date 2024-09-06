Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition (NYSE:IRRX) Shares Down 0.3%

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.02 and last traded at $11.02. 100,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 223% from the average session volume of 30,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average is $10.94.

Institutional Trading of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $555,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 6,315.1% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 76,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 75,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

About Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in railroad companies in North America. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp.

