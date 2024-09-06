Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $97,476,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 951,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,855,000 after buying an additional 524,503 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,810,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,920,000 after buying an additional 264,543 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $16,000,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth about $18,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $126.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.93. The company has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.60 and a 12-month high of $129.19.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 7.88%. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBKR shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

