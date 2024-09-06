Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $259,380.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,397,737.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $259,380.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,737.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $55,746.35. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,098,792.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $9,472,911 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $143.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ICE stock opened at $162.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $162.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

