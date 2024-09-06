International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 59 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on HubSpot from $580.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised HubSpot from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $672,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,715 shares in the company, valued at $26,507,052. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,135 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $672,828.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,507,052. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total transaction of $56,978.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,009,441.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,012 shares of company stock worth $21,300,253 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $504.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of -190.39, a PEG ratio of 3,148.72 and a beta of 1.60. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.23 and a 12-month high of $693.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $502.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $574.86.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.17) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.