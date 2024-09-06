International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $32,000 in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 15.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 989,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,281,000 after acquiring an additional 129,215 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth $871,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,620,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 54,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 40,785 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,187,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,532,000 after buying an additional 34,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

IPG stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $35.17. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.49 and a 200-day moving average of $31.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 46.98%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

