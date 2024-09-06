International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $42,000 in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 245.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 428,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 304,587 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 427,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after buying an additional 33,849 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 411,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 195,566 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 362,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 162,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 200,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. 34.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of MYI opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.27. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $11.71.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Articles

