International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Hormel Foods by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 18.2% in the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,864,000 after acquiring an additional 39,730 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 56,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Hormel Foods Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE HRL opened at $32.11 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $39.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

About Hormel Foods



Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

