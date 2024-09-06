International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 794 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,746,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,345,000 after buying an additional 27,934 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 331.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 91,289 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,959,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 469.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 186,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 153,387 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 345.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 88,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 68,445 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZION shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $99,262.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $99,262.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $267,235.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,528.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,073 shares of company stock worth $3,476,298. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

ZION stock opened at $46.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $53.32.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Featured Articles

