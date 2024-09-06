International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,935 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $8,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in International Paper by 13.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 33,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IP opened at $47.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.65. International Paper has a 52 week low of $31.76 and a 52 week high of $49.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.98 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 377.55%.

In related news, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $439,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,296.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $439,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,296.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $25,662.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,641.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $573,822. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.21.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

