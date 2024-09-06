Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,667 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $10,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 169.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 382.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

PRFZ stock opened at $39.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.70. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12-month low of $30.29 and a 12-month high of $42.64. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.1563 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

(Free Report)

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.