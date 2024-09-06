Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD) Trading Up 1.1%

Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.06 and last traded at $17.98. Approximately 506 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.79.
Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.96.
Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF Company Profile
The Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (GBLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Green Building index. The fund is a market-cap-weighted index of global companies focused on the sustainability of the worlds green building ecosystem. GBLD was launched on Apr 22, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
