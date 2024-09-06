Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 78,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,743 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,194,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $100.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.67. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $86.16 and a one year high of $107.06.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

