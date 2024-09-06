Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 62.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,893 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RWJ. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $847,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RWJ opened at $43.49 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $46.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

