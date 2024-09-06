Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.30

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.30 and last traded at $50.22, with a volume of 11953 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.98.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.56. The firm has a market cap of $836.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth $243,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,151,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 34,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

