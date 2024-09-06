Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Free Report) by 92.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,921 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.21% of Investar worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 7.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 45,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Investar by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Investar in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 12,412 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 609,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 16,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of ISTR opened at $18.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.34. Investar Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $18.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $38.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 million. Investar had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 10.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Investar Holding Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.35%.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products.

