Investors Buy High Volume of Amphenol Call Options (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 20,794 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 325% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,897 call options.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $48,405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,875,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 106,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $6,804,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 447,790 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,743,640.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Amphenol

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APH. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 3.4% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Amphenol to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.04.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE APH opened at $61.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.28. Amphenol has a one year low of $39.34 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphenol will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

