Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL)

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 48,774 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 10% compared to the typical daily volume of 44,199 call options.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarity Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 112.8% during the first quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 83,110 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter worth $522,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 9.7 %

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $18.40.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0818 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.

