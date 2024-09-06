Investors Buy Large Volume of Medtronic Call Options (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDTGet Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 16,425 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 58% compared to the average volume of 10,385 call options.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $89.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $114.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $91.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.59.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDTGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,229,726,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,409,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $775,169,000 after buying an additional 3,320,800 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,160,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,500,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $617,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,985 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

