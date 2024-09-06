Investors Buy Large Volume of Medtronic Call Options (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 16,425 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 58% compared to the average volume of 10,385 call options.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $89.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $114.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $91.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.59.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,229,726,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,409,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $775,169,000 after buying an additional 3,320,800 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,160,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,500,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $617,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,985 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

