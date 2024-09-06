Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 4,319 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 107% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,091 call options.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.81 million, a PE ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.51.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $57.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Michael Habig sold 18,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $96,902.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 456,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,154.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,713,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 193,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 100,104 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $1,155,000. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

