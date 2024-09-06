Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on EHang (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 8,949 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 163% compared to the typical volume of 3,404 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EH. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of EHang by 685.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of EHang in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of EHang in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EHang during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in EHang during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on EHang in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EH opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. EHang has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $25.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average of $15.04.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 110.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.09%. The business had revenue of $14.04 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that EHang will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

