Investors Purchase Large Volume of MongoDB Call Options (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 36,130 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,077% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,660 call options.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.79, for a total value of $872,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,135,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,048,394.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total value of $72,424.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 35,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,475,893.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.79, for a total value of $872,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,135,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,048,394.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,179 shares of company stock valued at $8,063,279 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,237,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,408,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,037,000 after acquiring an additional 551,567 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in MongoDB by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 656,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,222,000 after acquiring an additional 400,705 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in MongoDB by 1,098.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 424,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,084,000 after purchasing an additional 388,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,990,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on MongoDB from $415.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $458.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.56.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $289.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.50 and a 200 day moving average of $310.94. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.16 and a beta of 1.15. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $212.74 and a 52-week high of $509.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

