Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP)

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 22,724 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 41% compared to the typical daily volume of 16,072 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLP. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 207.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 787,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,108,000 after acquiring an additional 530,910 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 411.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 581,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,366,000 after purchasing an additional 467,315 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 146.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 752,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,485,000 after purchasing an additional 447,259 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,843.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 415,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,937,000 after purchasing an additional 394,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4,338.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 320,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,085,000 after purchasing an additional 313,263 shares in the last quarter.

Get Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

XLP stock opened at $83.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.19 and a 200-day moving average of $77.08. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund has a fifty-two week low of $65.18 and a fifty-two week high of $83.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.45.

About Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.