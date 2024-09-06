Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.39% from the company’s previous close.

INVH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.99. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.03.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $653.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.70 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 18.75%. Research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 496.9% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth $45,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

