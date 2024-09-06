IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IQV. Argus upgraded shares of IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on IQVIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.25.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $248.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $234.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,302.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in IQVIA by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 5.0% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in IQVIA by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

