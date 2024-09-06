iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,451,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 72,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.81 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.62 and a twelve month high of $82.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.74. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.2883 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

