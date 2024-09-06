iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB) Trading Up 0.4%

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $88.03 and last traded at $88.03. 228 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.71.

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.31.

About iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (LQDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of BBB rated USD denominated corporate bonds with at least one year to maturity. LQDB was launched on May 18, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

