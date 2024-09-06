iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 303,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,430 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $10,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBIT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT opened at $31.85 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.30.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

