iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 146.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth $74,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock opened at $64.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.47 and a 200 day moving average of $62.04. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $52.93 and a 12 month high of $65.31.

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

