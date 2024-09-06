iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Hits New 1-Year High at $60.82

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRTGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.82 and last traded at $60.82, with a volume of 10869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.45.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.94. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,513,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 41,637 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,093,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,554,000 after purchasing an additional 58,262 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

