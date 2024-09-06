iShares Gold Trust Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:IAU)

iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 21,218 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 577% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,133 put options.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $47.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.99. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $47.83.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Gold Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.