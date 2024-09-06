iShares Inflation Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGI) Trading Up 0.1%

iShares Inflation Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGI – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.45 and last traded at $26.45. Approximately 1,246 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 355% from the average daily volume of 274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.42.

iShares Inflation Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.15.

About iShares Inflation Hedged High Yield Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Inflation Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG), which targets USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds, while mitigating inflation risk through swaps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Inflation Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Inflation Hedged High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.