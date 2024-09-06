iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,216,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 129,278 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $179,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,776,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,805,000 after buying an additional 3,270,493 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $880,516,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,597,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,653,000 after purchasing an additional 632,842 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,577,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,874,000 after purchasing an additional 296,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $74,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $42.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.03.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.