iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 356,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after acquiring an additional 19,055 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 20.9% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,042 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 75.0% in the second quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 64.4% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 136,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 53,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $26.23 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.51.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

