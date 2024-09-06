iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,751,000 after acquiring an additional 861,704 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,565,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,642,000 after purchasing an additional 25,641 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,314,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,190,000 after buying an additional 351,478 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,558,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,767,000 after buying an additional 14,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,195,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,746,000 after buying an additional 25,246 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IVE stock opened at $192.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.10. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.23 and a twelve month high of $196.36.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

