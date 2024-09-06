Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Now Covered by Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $133.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Itron from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Itron from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Itron from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Itron currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.64.

ITRI opened at $98.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.16. Itron has a one year low of $56.11 and a one year high of $113.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. Itron had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $609.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Itron’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Itron will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $51,994.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,326.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $425,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $51,994.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,326.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,776 shares of company stock valued at $584,721. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Itron by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Itron by 53.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 32.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Itron by 315.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

