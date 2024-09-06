Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on J. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.29) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Jacobs Engineering Group Stock Performance

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

