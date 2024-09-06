Jarrod M. Patten Purchases 5,021 Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Stock

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) Director Jarrod M. Patten purchased 5,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $48,603.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 285,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,766,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Core Scientific Stock Up 3.7 %

Core Scientific stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.44. Core Scientific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($4.47). The firm had revenue of $141.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.58 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Scientific

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $688,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $307,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Core Scientific from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

