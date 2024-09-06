Jefferies Financial Group Increases Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target to $220.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 59.62% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ANF. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Argus lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $193.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.14.
Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 1.3 %
In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,627,594. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 242.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 8,914.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 631 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.
