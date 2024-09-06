Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV)

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GEV. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.28.

GE Vernova Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $198.44 on Wednesday. GE Vernova has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $204.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.44.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GE Vernova will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Vernova

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GEV. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

