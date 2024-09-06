Jelena Arsic van Os Sells 53,991 Shares of Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS) Stock

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Free Report) insider Jelena Arsic van Os sold 53,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.67), for a total value of £27,535.41 ($36,206.98).

Accsys Technologies Price Performance

LON:AXS opened at GBX 56.50 ($0.74) on Friday. Accsys Technologies PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 48.40 ($0.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 74 ($0.97). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £135.22 million, a PE ratio of -788.57 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 53.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 55.38.

About Accsys Technologies

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of solid wood and wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It offers solid acetylated wood for use in windows, doors, shutters, decking, and cladding under the Accoya brand; and wood chips to manufacture panel products under the Tricoya brand.

