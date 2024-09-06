Jelena Arsic van Os Sells 53,991 Shares of Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS) Stock

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Free Report) insider Jelena Arsic van Os sold 53,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.67), for a total value of £27,535.41 ($36,206.98).
Accsys Technologies Price Performance
LON:AXS opened at GBX 56.50 ($0.74) on Friday. Accsys Technologies PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 48.40 ($0.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 74 ($0.97). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £135.22 million, a PE ratio of -788.57 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 53.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 55.38.
About Accsys Technologies
