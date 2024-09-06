JFrog Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FROG)

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 8,118 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 415% compared to the average daily volume of 1,576 call options.

In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,549,432 shares in the company, valued at $176,290,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 34,748 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $1,180,042.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 559,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,984,794.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,625 shares of company stock valued at $7,304,041 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in JFrog during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JFrog during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in JFrog during the second quarter valued at about $187,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FROG has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on JFrog from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on JFrog in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut JFrog from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JFrog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $28.40 on Friday. JFrog has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $48.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.43 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.59.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $103.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.53 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

